By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1,492 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Thursday, taking the tally to 6,09,417 and toll to 3,534.

Nearly 1,933 patients recovered on the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,86,362. The current active caseload is at 19,521.

While the highest caseload was seen in the GHMC limits with 166 cases, Khammam recorded 129 cases, followed by Nalgonda with 115.

All other districts reported double-digit number of cases, indicating a downward trend.

