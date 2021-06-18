CPI leader K Narayana meets CJI, claims to be a victim of ‘defects’ in the judiciary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPI national secretary K Narayana, during a meeting with Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday, claimed that he was a victim of the ‘defects’ in the judiciary.

He said that his passport had been rejected and that he had been caught in a legal tangle for the last six months.

He also said that he was unable to visit his pregnant daughter in the US because of the passport issue, even though the passports of financial offenders were being sanctioned.

Narayana congratulated Ramana for taking charge as CJI. The CPI leader thanked the CJI for his decision to increase the strength of the judges in the Telangana High Court.

CJI assures support for ADR centre

A team from the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), led by its president Ramakanth Inani, met Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and apprised him about the need to set up a ‘NALSAR- FTCCI Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre’ at Federation House.

The ADR centre will also undertake skill development programmes pertaining to Mediation and Arbitration, thereby creating more awareness about ADR for effective and speedy dispute resolution.

The CJI assured his full support and guidance in making the ADR centre successful towards its endeavour, which will be of great support to trade and industry not just in Telangana but also to neighbouring states. Inani, while thanking the CJI and the Centre for increasing the strength of judges at the Telangana HC, requested him to review the working of commercial courts in the State and a solution for mounting cheque bouncing cases.