STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

CPI leader K Narayana meets CJI, claims to be a victim of ‘defects’ in the judiciary

The CPI leader thanked the CJI for his decision to increase the strength of the judges in the Telangana High Court.

Published: 18th June 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

CPI leader K Narayana

CPI leader K Narayana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPI national secretary K Narayana, during a meeting with Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday, claimed that he was a victim of the ‘defects’ in the judiciary.

He said that his passport had been rejected and that he had been caught in a legal tangle for the last six months.

He also said that he was unable to visit his pregnant daughter in the US because of the passport issue, even though the passports of financial offenders were being sanctioned.

Narayana congratulated Ramana for taking charge as CJI. The CPI leader thanked the CJI for his decision to increase the strength of the judges in the Telangana High Court.

CJI assures support for ADR centre

A team from the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), led by its president Ramakanth Inani, met Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and apprised him about the need to set up a ‘NALSAR- FTCCI Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre’ at Federation House.

The ADR centre will also undertake skill development programmes pertaining to Mediation and Arbitration, thereby creating more awareness about ADR for effective and speedy dispute resolution.

The CJI assured his full support and guidance in making the ADR centre successful towards its endeavour, which will be of great support to trade and industry not just in Telangana but also to neighbouring states. Inani, while thanking the CJI and the Centre for increasing the strength of judges at the Telangana HC, requested him to review the working of commercial courts in the State and a solution for mounting cheque bouncing cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Narayana NV Ramana
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp