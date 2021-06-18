Despite lockdown, COVID test positivity rate stays high in Khammam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Khammam continues to be the only district in Telangana with a weekly Test Positivity Rate (TPR) above 10 per cent.

It is one amongst the 97 problem districts in the country which have a TPR above 10 per cent. An analysis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data shows that while the TPR has been gradually falling since the last 21 days, the net cases being reported from the district are the same.

As per the data, between May 25-31, the weekly TPR was 22.61 per cent with about 1,294 cases reported. This fell to 1,054 cases between June 1-7 with a weekly TPR of 21.30 per cent.

The weekly TPR further fell to 18.94 per cent between June 7-13 with cases at 1,076, indicating that the district administration increased the number of Covid-19 tests.

This implies that since the last one month, despite the lockdown, the TPR has taken a very long time to fall. However, the number of tests increased have been mostly Rapid Antigen Tests and not RT-PCR. As per the MoHFW data, 65 per cent of tests conducted between May 24-31 were RT-PCR.

