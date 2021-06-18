Engineering student held for chain snatching in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An engineering student Islavath Vignesh and his brotherin- law Kethavath Narsingh, who were reportedly involved in chain snatching offences at Meerpet, were arrested by Rachakonda police on Thursday. The duo mortgaged the stolen jewellery and used the money on their lavish needs.

The police recovered seven tolas of stolen gold items and the bike used in the offences, worth over Rs 4 lakh. The police arrested the accused based on technical evidence and the clues provided by the victims.