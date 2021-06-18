STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Foot over bridge work progress at snail’s pace in Telangana

Works delayed due to Covid, shifting of utilities and unavailability of right-of-way: Officials 

Published: 18th June 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

The construction of the Foot over Bridge (FoB) remains unfinished at Ameerpet

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On January 16, Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, took to Twitter to announce that 28 Foot over Bridges (FoBs) were under-construction and would be ready in the next three months. However, more than five months have passed since the announcement, but the construction for the FoBs is yet to be completed, while the work has not begun in many cases.

FoB works that began last year at GVK Mall in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad Central at Punjagutta, St. Ann’s High School in Secunderabad and one at Ameerpet are going on at snail’s pace as not even 20 per cent of the works have been completed. It is unlikely to be completed in the next few months due to the monsoon, while for the other proposed FoBs, works are yet to start. 

FoBs or pedestrian bridges have become essential on the busy roads for the safe crossing by pedestrians where there is high-speed motorised traffic. Having an FoB minimises the conflict between pedestrians and motorists on a busy road. 

GHMC officials stated that FOB works are getting delayed due to the shifting of utilities, unavailability of right-of-way and the Covid-induced lockdown. They said they will instruct the concerned agencies to speed up the works. 

In January, Arvind Kumar had issued instructions for the completion of a total of 28 FoBs at various locations on top priority. Nine FoBs were in the Serilingampally zone, five each in LB Nagar and Secunderabad zones, four in Khairatabad zone, three in Charminar zone and two in Kukatpally zone to address the needs of pedestrians and help them in crossing roads and junctions safely. 

While the HMDA had planned five FoBs, three of them were completed in AS Rao Nagar, IDPL and Uppal, while the two at Vanasthalipuram (National Highway and PV Narasimha Rao Marg) were dropped due to unavailability of right-of-way.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana foot over bridge
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp