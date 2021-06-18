STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mid Manair Reservoir starts receiving good inflows

As on Thursday, the MMR had 12.35 tmcft of water as against its capacity of 27.5 tmcft.

Published: 18th June 2021 09:34 AM

Water flows out from Medigadda barrage at Jayashankar-Bhupalpally on Thursday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/ BHUPALPALLY: Thanks to the arrival of the monsoon, the Mid Manair Reservoir (MMR) has started receiving inflows from the Kaleshwaram project through the Gayatri pumphouse. Most irrigation projects in the district are also currently receiving good inflows owing to heavy rains in their respective catchment areas. According to sources, the authorities concerned are currently releasing about 6,300 cusecs of water from the Gayatri pumphouse at Laxmipur in Ramadugu mandal. 

As on Thursday, the MMR had 12.35 tmcft of water as against its capacity of 27.5 tmcft. Though officials have been planning to release water into the downstream of the MMR, they have not been able to take up the process as farmers have fixed motors along the stream. Authorities have urged farmers to remove the motors as water will be released from Mid Manair to Lower Manair Dam at any time on Friday. The Lower Manair Dam currently has 10.432 tmcft of water, as against its capacity of 24.034 tmcft. 

Farmers stranded on a river in
Adilabad being rescued

Medigadda Barrage brimming with water
Owing to heavy rains in the catchment areas of Pranahitha, the Medigadda Barrage in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district has started receiving 59,500 cusecs of water. The officials have also commenced pumping of water from motors 1,2,5 and 7 for lifting water from Lakshmi pumphuse at Kannepalli to Annaram barrage.

30 FARMERS STRANDED IN OVERFLOWING RIVER RESCUED
Adilabad: Thirty farmers and agricultural workers from Kissan Naik thanda were stranded in a river at Jainoor mandal on Thursday. The workers were trying to cross the Chirrakunta river to return to their villages from the agricultural field when they got stranded. They were finally rescued by youths in the Kissan Naik thanda area, who shifted everyone to the banks of the river safely. A pregnant woman who tried to cross the river fell unconscious after the ordeal and was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The four villages of the side of the river are Chintakara, Kissan Naik thanda, Lodiguda, and Thadiguda. People from the villages cross the river everyday to go to the fields for work.
 

