Osmania University officials say law exams likely to be held in July

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an announcement that brings a huge relief to law students, the Osmania University officials revealed that exams for law degrees are likely to be conducted in early July. It may be mentioned here that several students of law colleges and universities have been complaining about the uncertainty prevailing over their exams amidst the pandemic.

The Bar Council of India recently stated that end-term exams are mandatory and said that exams must be conducted by all institutions and universities for awarding an LLB degree or to promote the students to the next academic year.

The council, however, left it to the universities to decide on the mode of examination.

Speaking to Express, an OU official said: “The students don’t have to be worry about their exams. Soon a notification will be issued. The exams will be conducted in July, starting with final year exams, which will be followed by other exams.”

