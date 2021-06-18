Procurement of paddy almost complete in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Civil Supplies Department Chairman M Srinivas Reddy has stated that the paddy procurement for Yasangi season is almost complete, with the State government procuring 90 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers. Only 50,000-1 lakh tonnes of paddy are left to be procured.

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, Reddy said that 1.40 crore metric tonnes were procured in 2020-21 Vanakalam and Yasangi combined, pointing out that in some districts there was an increase of 63-114 per cent in procurement during Yasangi. He said that `14,000 crore had been deposited in the bank accounts of farmers on Wednesday, and `2,000 crore was released for payment on Thursday.

