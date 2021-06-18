STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court refuses to stay inquiry into Devarayamjal lands

The committee is headed by Panchayat Raj secretary M Raghunandan Rao.

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what is being seen as a setback for former minister Eatala Rajender, the Telangana High Court has refused to stay the State government inquiry into allegations of encroachment of lands of Sri Sitarama Swamy temple at Devarayamjal in Shameerpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The government had constituted a four-member committee of IAS officers to probe the allegations. 

The IAS officers’ committee was constituted to investigate charges that Rajender and a few others had encroached 1,521 acres of temple lands in Devarayamjal, valued at Rs 1,000 crore. The committee is headed by Panchayat Raj secretary M Raghunandan Rao.

The High Court, on Thursday, while hearing a petition filed by Sada Kesava Reddy, refused to stay GO No. 1,014 and maintained that the government had the freedom to initiate an inquiry into the allegations. It wanted to know what was wrong if the government conducted a survey to identify the lands that belonged to the Devarayamjal temple.

The bench wondered how the petitioner could seek a stay of the GO and whether the petitioner wanted encroachment of temple lands to continue. The court held that it was the responsibility of the committee to conduct a survey and submit a report to the government. It however agreed with the petitioner that before conducting the survey, the government should issue notices to those who were in possession of the lands in question.

The HC directed the petitioners to cooperate with the inquiry officers by submitting whatever documents they had in support of their claims. It declared that if the petitioners did not cooperate with the inquiry committee, the government was free to take action against them.

