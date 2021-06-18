STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana increases vigil along borders after Maoist encounter

According to OSD Sharath Chandra Pawar, the officials have been on the hunt for about 23 senior Maoist leaders hiding in Ramagundam police commissionerate limits for quite some time now.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after six Maoists were killed in an encounter in Teegalametta forest area, Andhra Pradesh, the Ramagundam police have increased vigil along the Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh borders. 

According to Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Sharath Chandra Pawar, the officials have been on the hunt for about 23 senior Maoist leaders hiding in Ramagundam police commissionerate limits (Peddapalli and Mancherial districts) for quite some time now.

Among these leaders, three are central committee members of the party, including Mallojula Venugopal Rao, brother of late Mallojula Koteshwar Rao alias Kishan ji. With the encounter of Sande Gangaiah alias Ashok, the officials have intensified searches for the remaining 22 top guns of the banned outfit.

“We request the family members of Maoists to urge their dear ones to join the mainstream. The government will provide them all necessary assistance if they join the social mainstream,” the OSD added.
Meanwhile, the police officials, on Thursday, met the family members of a few Maoists in their respective areas and gifted them new garments. During the interaction, the officials requested them to urge their dear ones to join the mainstream.

