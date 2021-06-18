Telangana: Man arrested for sexually abusing five-year-old niece

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 58-year-old man was arrested on Thursday by Rachakonda police for reportedly sexually assaulting his five-year-old niece at his residence in Malkajgiri on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, when the victim’s mother and younger brother were having their meals, she went out to play. Her brother went searching and found her in the accused Syed Khaisar’s house, which is in the next section of the same building. He returned to his mother and informed that his sister was crying.

Hearing this, the girl’s mother rushed there and found the accused without clothes near her daughter. As she raised an alarm, the accused fled from the place. Later, the family members lodged a complaint with the police and a case was registered against Khaisar. He was arrested and produced before the court, the police said.