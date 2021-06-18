Telangana to take Nadu-Nedu leaf out of Andhra Pradesh’s book

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government intends to use the Andhra Pradesh government’s ‘Nadu-Nedu’ software to develop infrastructure in schools.

The state government, which proposes to spend Rs 2,000 crore this year and the same amount the next fiscal to develop school infrastructure, seems to have made up its mind to replicate AP’s Nadu-Nedu scheme.

In this regard, a formal letter was sent to Principal Secretary of AP’s Education Department B Rajasekhar by Telangana’s Education Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, seeking a no-objection certificate to use the software developed by Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) for Nadu-Nedu.