Telangana: Two lakh vendors to get Rs 20,000 under PM SVANidhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (TMEPMA) issued instructions to the municipal commissioners of all the urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state to coordinate with branch managers of different banks and see that the second tranche of loans of Rs 20,000 under the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme are released. Nearly 2,00,123 street vendors have been targeted.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, (MoHUA) launched PM SVANidhi scheme to provide a special micro-credit facility to street vendors to resume their livelihoods after being adversely affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Till now, 4,34,614 loan applications have been uploaded in the portal, out of which 3,51,400 sanctions have been given and loans have been disbursed to 3,08,068 beneficiaries.

Further, the MoHUA has fixed targets for second tranche of loans of Rs 20,000 to street vendors who have repaid the first installment of loan. However, the bankers may release a higher number of loans beyond the target.