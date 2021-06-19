STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Avoid referring patients to private scan centres: Minister V Srinivas Goud

He also urged them not to refer patients to private diagnostic centres. 

Published: 19th June 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud

Telangana Minister for V Srinivas Goud (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud has instructed the staffers of Mahbubnagar Government Hospital to make the best use of the newly inaugurated diagnostic centre and conduct all tests at the hospital itself. He also urged them not to refer patients to private diagnostic centres. 
On Friday, he inaugurated a 200-bed oxygen-line ward at the government hospital, during which some women complained to him that they were being referred to private diagnostic centres for TIFFA scans. 

When he sought an explanation from the lab in-charge and the radiologist, they informed him that the number of pregnant women approaching the hospital for TIFFA scan during their fifth month of pregnancy  was high, and since each test was taking quite some time, causing delays for patients, some of them were being referred to private diagnostic centres. He asked the operators to inform the patients beforehand if there were any delays, so that they could come prepared or come back for the tests later, instead of being referred to private diagnostic centres. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Srinivas Goud
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp