Avoid referring patients to private scan centres: Minister V Srinivas Goud

MAHABUBNAGAR: Excise and Prohibition Minister V Srinivas Goud has instructed the staffers of Mahbubnagar Government Hospital to make the best use of the newly inaugurated diagnostic centre and conduct all tests at the hospital itself. He also urged them not to refer patients to private diagnostic centres.

On Friday, he inaugurated a 200-bed oxygen-line ward at the government hospital, during which some women complained to him that they were being referred to private diagnostic centres for TIFFA scans.

When he sought an explanation from the lab in-charge and the radiologist, they informed him that the number of pregnant women approaching the hospital for TIFFA scan during their fifth month of pregnancy was high, and since each test was taking quite some time, causing delays for patients, some of them were being referred to private diagnostic centres. He asked the operators to inform the patients beforehand if there were any delays, so that they could come prepared or come back for the tests later, instead of being referred to private diagnostic centres.