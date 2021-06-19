KCR failed to deliver on promises, says former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that the latter failed to deliver water to even a single acre of land in the past seven years despite spending Rs 97,300 crore on four irrigation projects.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, the former minister challenged the Chief Minister to come for an open debate on irrigation projects in the State.