Kothawada weavers hanging by a thread

WARANGAL: With Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns playing havoc with their lives, the famous weavers of Kothawada in Warangal are turning street vendors. Some of them are even taking up jobs as daily wage labourers at construction sites. The Kothawada weavers are traditionally known for making colourful cotton carpets, bedsheets and durries (rugs). However, Covid has led to closure of many handloom units, leaving around 2,800 weaver families facing a bleak future. With no other source of income to feed their families, these weavers are now taking up jobs as manual labourers and selling vegetables on roadside.

For the record, there are around 28 Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Societies running units in Kothawada under the umbrella of Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TSCO), employing around 100 weavers each.

As in the past, they are now urging the government to help them by placing orders with the weavers societies in Warangal, which will go a long way in ensuring better livelihoods for traditional weavers.Some of the local weavers are even wondering why the government is giving them a step-motherly treatment while it gives preferential treatment to their counterparts in Sircilla.

Speaking to Express, Warangal Weavers’ Union president Chippa Venkateshwarlu said that the State government is giving importance to only Sircilla weavers and giving orders for Bathukamma sarees. “There are weavers across the State who need similar encouragement and support. The Kothawada handloom weavers are known for their unique bedsheets and cotton carpets. The Siddipet weavers are famous for their Gollabhama handloom sarees. The Pochampally weavers are also famous for their own brand of sarees and Karimnagar weavers prepare bed sheets and towels.”

“The government distributes Batukamma sarees during Dasara. But our request is that instead of giving just sarees, provide Batukamma kits including other products prepared by weavers from across the State. This will not only get work for the weavers, but also help them lead a decent life. More importantly, the age-old handloom practices will be preserved for future generations,” he said. “Due to Covid, the supply of raw materials to societies were stopped and traders are not showing interest to purchase the stock. As a result, the societies are closing their units. The workers are struggling to make both ends meet. We urge to the government to help these weavers survive,” he added.