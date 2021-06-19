STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR keeps promise, helps infant get life-saving surgery

Many people regularly approach Rama Rao over Twitter, seeking help for various issues.

KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao expressed his happiness on Twitter on Friday after providing treatment for a 1-year-old girl suffering from Lymphovascular Malformation. The Minister tweeted pictures of the infant with her parents after the treatment, accompanied with the post, “Happy to share this news as a follow-up. As promised, we ensured that little Akshaya’s surgery has been performed. Now she is back home with her parents & delighted that she is recovering well [sic].” 

Many people regularly approach Rama Rao over Twitter, seeking help for various issues. On June 10, a person named Srinivas Dharma tweeted a picture of the infant with a large swelling on her neck, along with a prescription from the private hospital where she had been admitted. He also tagged other people in the tweet: “Patent: Akshya. Surgery needed, please help the little child. @KTRTRS, @KTRoffice, @SonuSood, @offl_Lawrence,@SmitaSabharwal, @actor_Nikhil, @trsharis, @KrantiKiranTRS [sic].”

To this message, Rao replied, “I was in pain just looking at the photo of the child. Wonder how she is holding up. Will personally handle the issue and get the little one best medical care. Thanks for bringing this to my attention [sic].” A lymphatic malformation is a clump of abnormal lymph vessels that form a growing cluster of cysts.

