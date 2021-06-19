STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medak railway line works in final phase

According to the South Central Railway (SCR) officials, most of the works related to laying of tracks were completed and works on linking rail lines are also progressing fast.

Published: 19th June 2021 07:36 AM

Railway Track

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ongoing works on Akannapet-Medak railway line, which is expected to boost connectivity between Medak and Hyderabad, are progressing fast. In fact, with around 85 per cent of works being carried out, the project has reached the final stage of completion. According to the South Central Railway (SCR) officials, most of the works related to laying of tracks were completed and works on linking rail lines are also progressing fast.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao Recently, said that the State government had already provided `40 crore for the project and announced its decision to sanction another Rs 25 crore to complete the remaining works. Once completed, the Akannapet- Medak railway line will boost public transportation in the erstwhile Medak district and people from various parts of Medak, who currently depend on road transport, will be able to travel by train to Secunderabad and Nizambad as well as Mumbai, Nanded and Aurangabad. The project is aimed at providing connectivity by laying 17.2 km of railway lines at an estimated cost of `118 crore. The project cost was later revised to `210 crore.

