NGT seeks report on pollution in Krishna river

Tribunal directs State govt to conduct water and sediment analysis of the river

Published: 19th June 2021

The tribunal also enquired whether sediment samples were being tested for checking pollution levels in the river.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Telangana government to submit a detailed report on how industrial effluents released by cotton ginning mills in Gadwal are being treated to ensure that the discharges are not flowing into the Krishna river and causing pollution. 

The tribunal also enquired whether sediment samples were being tested for checking pollution levels in the river. If the samples had not been tested yet, it directed the State to conduct water and sediment analysis of the Krishna river and submit a report regarding the same. The NGT said that if pollution or contamination is detected, then remedial measures must be suggested in the report by the State government. 

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh siphoning off Krishna water illegally: Telangana Agriculture Minister

The report has to be submitted by the Telangana government on or before July 28. The NGT has asked for the report pointing out that the Telangana government had submitted a report earlier claiming that no sewage was being discharged into the Krishna river. The details were sought by the NGT in a suo motu case pertaining to pollution of Krishna river in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

‘Govt must suggest remedial measures’

The NGT said that if any pollution or contamination is detected in the Krishna river, then remedial measures to tackle the same must be suggested in the report by the State government
 

