Retired Armyman alleges harassment by SI, SHRC seeks report on issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A retired Armyman approached the State Human Rights Commission on Friday, seeking action against a Sub Inspector who had been harassing him in connection with a land dispute. Based on the complaint, the Commission directed the Siddipet police to submit a report on the issue.

According to officials, R Chandra Goud retired from the army a few years ago. He used his retirement money to purchase a piece of land at Rampur in Siddipet district in 2019 and paid Rs 20 lakh to the owner B Swarupa Rani.

A few days ago while Goud was working at the farmland, Dinesh — a TRS party mandal president and son of previous landowner Swarupa Rani — came to the place and argued that the land belonged to him. He also demanded that Goud vacate the land as soon as possible.

“At the time of the purchase, I paid the stipulated amount to landowner Swarupa Rani and got the land registered in my name. After I refused to vacate the land, Dinesh influenced Cheryal SI Rakesh and booked false cases against me. After the police registered false cases, they harassed me mentally and physically, demanding that I vacate the land,” the victim said in his complaint to the SHRC.