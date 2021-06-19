STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rs 6 crore worth of spurious seeds seized by Nalgonda Police

AV Ranganath, Nalgonda Superintendent of Police, said that though they were cracking down on spurious seed rackets, shortage of labs that test the seed quality was adding to the woes of farmers.

Published: 19th June 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

A women farmer seen sowing the seeds as a first step of farming in Karimnagar

A women farmer seen sowing seeds. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nalgonda police, on Friday, busted an interstate spurious seed racket and seized huge stocks of cotton, paddy, maize, and vegetable seeds worth Rs 6 crore. Had the recovered seeds made their way into the market, they could have adversely affected around 40,000 acres of crops and more than 1 lakh farmers across Telangana, said IG West Zone Stephen Ravindra.

AV Ranganath, Nalgonda Superintendent of Police, said that though they were cracking down on spurious seed rackets, shortage of labs that test the seed quality was adding to the woes of farmers. “Spurious seeds are usually identified when farmers report them, dealers sell them off at lucrative prices or the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) number is missing. In some cases, the suppliers print random numbers on the packets,” he said.

The suppliers also manipulate the market by providing false Genetical Purity, Physical Purity, Germination Standards to the seeds. The QR codes printed on the packets are also well designed; it takes the user directly to the manufacturer’s website. “For the processing, packing amd marketing, the methods adapted by the suppliers are properly planned and executed.”the police said. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Nalgonda police spurious seeds
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp