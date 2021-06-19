STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speculation rife over new TPCC president

After AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore met with Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi, speculations are rife on who will be the new TPCC president.

Published: 19th June 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore met with Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi, speculations are rife on who will be the new TPCC president. However, a senior party leader said that Tagore called on Sonia along with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. “As Tagore accompanied Stalin, there could no chance of discussing Telangana politics,” he predicted.

The State in-charge is said to have shortlisted five names including Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, Bongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLA D Sridhar Babu, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, and former MP Madhu Yashki. The names were submitted to the Congress president and will be finalised after the evaluation.

With the indications of their party finalising the candidate, one of the top contenders, Revanth Reddy, has camped in Delhi, testing his luck to meet the grand old party’s president. Another aspirant, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, recently returned from Delhi after lobbying with available leaders. On Friday, Tagore telephoned his party’s elected representatives and TPCC post aspirants for another round of fresh opinions regarding the new TPCC chief. 

Telangana Congress
Comments

