Telangana ends lockdown as Covid cases drop

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lockdown has been completely lifted in Telangana. All the restrictions imposed for lockdown are no longer valid now.

Telangana State Cabinet, which met here on Saturday, took this decision. The number of Covid cases was dropped considerably and the positive rate too was very low in the state, the Cabinet noted.

After examining the reports submitted by Health officials, the Cabinet decided to lift the lockdown completely.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet meeting, which started at 2 pm, was still continuing. Agriculture, irrigation, and other subjects were on the Cabinet's agenda.