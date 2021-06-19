STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana farmer suicide: 70-year-old ryot had a tragic life

Thutukuri Malla Reddy, the 70-year-old farmer who died by suicide in Vemulaghat on Friday, had lost his wife to cancer around nine months ago.

Published: 19th June 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

70-year-old ousted farmer Malliah (L); police deployed in the area (Photos | Express)

70-year-old ousted farmer Malliah (L); police deployed in the area (Photos | Express)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Thutukuri Malla Reddy, the 70-year-old farmer who died by suicide in Vemulaghat on Friday, had lost his wife to cancer around nine months ago.

The residents of the village alleged that following her demise, officials from the Revenue Department told Malla Reddy he would not receive the promised 2BHK house in the R&R Colony as he was alone and could live with his grandson Thirupathi Reddy, who had received a plot in the R&R Colony.

In fact, fate had been cruel to the 70-year-old farmer throughout his life. While his eldest daughter and her husband died a couple of years ago, his second daughter and her husband died recently due to Covid-19.
Malla Reddy wanted to gift the new house to the youngest of his three daughters and was upset after the Revenue Department officials told him he would not receive it.

ALSO READ | Denied 2BHK house under Mallannasagar project by Telangana govt, displaced farmer jumps to death in 'self made pyre'

He stayed at his youngest daughter’s house. On Thursday, he reached Vemulaghat and told her he would stay the night. The neighbours saw him collect wood from the demolished house and thought he wanted to sell it. They were in for a brutal shock when they realised that he was building a pyre for himself. 

Officials deny claims

The state government officials, meanwhile, denied all the claims made by the villagers. Thoguta Tahsildar G Balreddy said that Malla Reddy was given Rs 7.5 lakh and a house, numbered 858, in the R&R Colony at Mutrajpally, as per rules, whereas his grandson was offered `5.4 lakh and a plot of land.

Thoguta police registered a case and moved the remains of Malla Reddy’s charred body to the Siddipet government hospital for autopsy.

The incident triggered a political backlash in the village. Congress leader Ch Srinivas Reddy was taken into preventive custody by the police while he was on his way to Vemulaghat. Dubbaka BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao met Malla Reddy’s relatives at the government hospital, but he was not allowed to proceed to Vemulaghat.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana 2bhk scheme farmer suicide
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp