Thunderstorms are likely across Telangana today, says IMD

The IMD also forecast light to moderate rainfall at isolated places across the state in next four days.

Thunderstorm

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana on Saturday. According to its forecast, after a two-day lull, the State will again experience thunderstorm on Tuesday.

As per the extended weather forecast, during the present week the average rainfall would be around 1 mm to 5 mm per day and in the next week a slight increase is expected. The maximum temperatures are likely to be below normal in most parts of the State, around 1 to 3 degree Celsius below normal this week as well as the next week.

On Friday, a few places in the erstwhile Nizamabad, Medak and Rangareddy districts received light to moderate rains, with the maximum of 30.8mm rainfall recorded at Vikarabad by 10 pm. The thunderstorms are expected to occur as an effect of the low pressure area formed over northwestern Bay of Bengal and a trough running over Telangana. 

Comments

