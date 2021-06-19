Violence against doctors: IMA Telangana seeks protection for medicos

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a strong message to the Union and State Government, doctors across Telangana held a peaceful protest demanding stringent action against those who attack doctors and healthcare workers.

Stating that in the two waves of Covid-19, several healthcare workers were physically assaulted by the public, they demanded a non-bailable law with a minimum of 10 years’ punishment. Hospitals ought to be treated as protected zones, they asserted.

For this demand, they submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary. “In united Andhra Pradesh, there was a GO which penalised crimes against doctors on duty. However, that got diluted as the punishment for the same was less than seven years, making it a bailable offence. Different States have different laws. Unless we have a common unified law against the issue, the situation will not improve,” said Dr BN Reddy, secretary, IMA Telangana.

The delegation of the State IMA met DGP M Mahender Reddy and submitted a list of issues regarding violence against doctors. Across the State, clinicians, associations of various specialisations like pediatrics, physicians, surgeons etc took out rallies wearing black badges to lodge their protest. Telangana Junior Doctors Association held a demonstration at the entrance of Osmania General Hospital.