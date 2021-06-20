1,000 farmers denied Rythu Bandhu 7 times

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the State government begins disbursing Rythu Bandhu amounts to farmers for Vanakalam-2021, a village in Mahabubabad district is yet to start receiving benefits under the scheme since its launch in 2018.

Nearly 1,000 farmers in Narayanapuram village are eagerly awaiting financial assistance, but the Revenue Department is still scrambling to resolve disputes which cropped up following the bifurcation of mandals in the State three years ago. According to its residents, the village was merged into Kesamudram mandal from Chinnamupparam revenue village of Nellikudur mandal in 2018. The total extent of land in the village is 1,827 acres (1,403 acres of unreserved area, 202 acres of government assigned land and 222 acres of private patta land).

From the year 1959 to 2017, farmers of this village had taken up agricultural work without interruption and had possessed old passbooks. However, due to official negligence, the total extent of pattadar lands went up to 2,669 acres, triggering a series of disputes.

“We are deprived of welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema due to these discrepancies. This will be seventh time we have been denied these benefits. If an Enjoyment Survey is undertaken, this issue will be resolved,” said Dharavath Ravi, MPTC.

Recently, local MLA B Shankar Naik had also requested Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to include the village under a pilot project to digitalise land records. In his letter submitted to the CM on June 7, Naik emphasised the issues faced by the residents of the village, and hoped that this exercise would help resolve land disputes. Revenue Department officials, who have acknowledged the ongoing issue, said that a new survey was in the offing.