STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

1,000 farmers denied Rythu Bandhu 7 times

From the year 1959 to 2017, farmers of this village had taken up agricultural work without interruption and had possessed old passbooks.

Published: 20th June 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the State government begins disbursing Rythu Bandhu amounts to farmers for Vanakalam-2021, a village in Mahabubabad district is yet to start receiving benefits under the scheme since its launch in 2018.

Nearly 1,000 farmers in Narayanapuram village are eagerly awaiting financial assistance, but the Revenue Department is still scrambling to resolve disputes which cropped up following the bifurcation of mandals in the State three years ago. According to its residents, the village was merged into Kesamudram mandal from Chinnamupparam revenue village of Nellikudur mandal in 2018. The total extent of land in the village is 1,827 acres (1,403 acres of unreserved area, 202 acres of government assigned land and 222 acres of private patta land). 

From the year 1959 to 2017, farmers of this village had taken up agricultural work without interruption and had possessed old passbooks. However, due to official negligence, the total extent of pattadar lands went up to 2,669 acres, triggering a series of disputes. 

“We are deprived of welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema due to these discrepancies. This will be seventh time we have been denied these benefits. If an Enjoyment Survey is undertaken, this issue will be resolved,” said Dharavath Ravi, MPTC.

Recently, local MLA B Shankar Naik had also requested Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to include the village under a pilot project to digitalise land records. In his letter submitted to the CM on June 7, Naik emphasised the issues faced by the residents of the village, and hoped that this exercise would help resolve land disputes. Revenue Department officials, who have acknowledged the ongoing issue, said that a new survey was in the offing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rythu Bandhu Telangana farmers
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp