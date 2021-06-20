STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

383 polluting units in Telangana being monitored online: PCB

There are 383 industrial units in Telangana that fall under the 17 categories of highly polluting industries, as demarcated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Published: 20th June 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

pollution

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  There are 383 industrial units in Telangana that fall under the 17 categories of highly polluting industries, as demarcated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A list of these units was submitted by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), stating that the government was following CPCB guidelines on Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) for the online real-time pollution monitoring of such industries.

The Tribunal was also told that the State was complying with the Supreme Court directions on polluting industries. The TSPCB informed the NGT that the pollution monitoring data of these industries was publicly available and that a separate cell of five project officers were keeping a regular watch on them. 

According to the list submitted to the NGT by the TSPCB, more than 90 per cent of the 383 highly polluting units are pharmaceutical or bulk drug units, indicating the wide presence of the industrial sector in Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPCB TSPCB Telangana pollution Air pollution
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp