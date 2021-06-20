383 polluting units in Telangana being monitored online: PCB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There are 383 industrial units in Telangana that fall under the 17 categories of highly polluting industries, as demarcated by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A list of these units was submitted by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), stating that the government was following CPCB guidelines on Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) for the online real-time pollution monitoring of such industries.

The Tribunal was also told that the State was complying with the Supreme Court directions on polluting industries. The TSPCB informed the NGT that the pollution monitoring data of these industries was publicly available and that a separate cell of five project officers were keeping a regular watch on them.

According to the list submitted to the NGT by the TSPCB, more than 90 per cent of the 383 highly polluting units are pharmaceutical or bulk drug units, indicating the wide presence of the industrial sector in Telangana.