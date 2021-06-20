STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asaduddin Owaisi scoffs at P Chidambaram's tweet backing bailed activists

Owaisi demanded an apology from the BJP and Congress, while holding them responsible for ‘torture and unjust imprisonment’ of the three activists.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the sincerity of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, who welcomed the release of activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha. He recalled that it was the Congress regime that had enacted amendments to the ‘draconian’ Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and asked Chidambaram to address the ‘real problem’.

Responding to Chidambaram’s tweets, Owaisi said, “Three empty tweets but not a word about the elephant in the room? Say the magic word @PChidambaram_IN : UAPA. You enacted draconian UAPA amendments destroying innumerable Muslim & Adivasi lives. When BJP amended it to make it worse your party @INCIndia eagerly supported in RS [sic].”

Owaisi demanded an apology from the BJP and Congress, while holding them responsible for ‘torture and unjust imprisonment’ of the three activists. “These 3 youth deserve an apology from BJP & INC [sic],” he tweeted.

