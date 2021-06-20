Bhatti wants Rahul to take up padayatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, on Saturday, said that Rahul Gandhi should once again take charge of the party and take out a padayatra from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, exposing the Centre’s failures on different fronts. “The padayatra will make people aware of the current situation in the country and help the party win the next Parliamentary elections,” he said.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) celebrated Rahul Gandhi’s birthday on Saturday by organising several charity events across the State. TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy flagged off these events at Gandhi Bhavan.

While the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, organised a free vaccination camp, the OBC and Minority cells distributed essentials to poor people affected by the lockdown.

Meanwhile, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar handed over rice cookers to women from weaker sections of the society and senior leader V Hanumantha Rao offered financial aid to several families who lost their breadwinners to Covid-19. AICC secretary Madhu Yashki distributed medicine and masks to the needy.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam Kumar recalled that Rahul had advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the importance of vaccination, which could have prevented the second wave of Covid-19. “Due to the delay in the vaccination programme, thousands of people died due to Covid-19 across the country,” he said.