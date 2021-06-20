Centre’s hands were tied: Bandi on Krishna dispute

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While thanking Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for agreeing to seek legal opinion to refer the Krishna waters issue to a new tribunal, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao failed the people of Telangana by not withdrawing the case from the apex court. He said that the Centre could not refer the matter to the tribunal as there was a case pending in the Supreme Court.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Sanjay Kumar said that the CM had been blaming the Centre for nearly seven years for not referring the matter to the new tribunal under Section 3 of The Interstate River Water Disputes Act of 1956. He added that the Centre had always maintained that it could not do so since the matter was pending in the SC.

“In 2020, after the Andhra Pradesh government started the construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project (RLIP), Shekhawat had convened a meeting of the Apex Council on October 6, 2020. In the meeting, he had suggested that if Telangana withdrew its case in the Supreme Court, then the Centre could take legal opinion and understand the possibility of referring the matter to the tribunal,” Sanjay Kumar said.

“It took eight months for KCR to withdraw the case. If he had withdrawn the case way back in October, 2020, when Shekhawat had suggested it, the new tribunal would have heard the matter by this time,” he added.In 2011, the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal (KWDT) -II (Brijesh Kumar Tribunal) had given 1,005 TMC to undivided Andhra Pradesh. This was not published as the matter was pending in the Supreme Court. In 2015, Telangana filed a case in the apex court asking that a new tribunal be formed under Section-3 of the ISRWD Act of 1956.