STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Centre’s hands were tied: Bandi on Krishna dispute

He added that the Centre had always maintained that it could not do so since the matter was pending in the SC.

Published: 20th June 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While thanking Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for agreeing to seek legal opinion to refer the Krishna waters issue to a new tribunal, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao failed the people of Telangana by not withdrawing the case from the apex court. He said that the Centre could not refer the matter to the tribunal as there was a case pending in the Supreme Court.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Sanjay Kumar said that the CM had been blaming the Centre for nearly seven years for not referring the matter to the new tribunal under Section 3 of The Interstate River Water Disputes Act of 1956. He added that the Centre had always maintained that it could not do so since the matter was pending in the SC.

“In 2020, after the Andhra Pradesh government started the construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project (RLIP), Shekhawat had convened a meeting of the Apex Council on October 6, 2020. In the meeting, he had suggested that if Telangana withdrew its case in the Supreme Court, then the Centre could take legal opinion and understand the possibility of referring the matter to the tribunal,” Sanjay Kumar said.

“It took eight months for KCR to withdraw the case. If he had withdrawn the case way back in October, 2020, when Shekhawat had suggested it, the new tribunal would have heard the matter by this time,” he added.In 2011, the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal (KWDT) -II (Brijesh Kumar Tribunal) had given 1,005 TMC to undivided Andhra Pradesh. This was not published as the matter was pending in the Supreme Court. In 2015, Telangana filed a case in the apex court asking that a new tribunal be formed under Section-3 of the ISRWD Act of 1956.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Bandi Sanjay Kumar BJP Krishna water dispute
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp