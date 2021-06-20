STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Slain Maoist’s funeral held in Paddepalli; cops watch crowd

Gangaiah’s family members, villagers and members of various organisations participated in the funeral procession and paid tributes to the deceased.

Published: 20th June 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

People pay tribute to Maoist leader Sande Gangaiah during his final rites on Saturday

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI:  The body of Sande Gangaiah alias Dr Ashok — the Maoist leader who was on among six Maoists killed in a shootout with the police three days ago at Koyyur mandal in Andhra Pradesh — reached his native village Gumpula in Odela mandal on Saturday. Ahead of his body reaching the village, banners were erected in Gangaiah’s support. Police personnel in plainclothes observed whoever paid tributes to the slain Maoist leader.

Gangaiah’s family members, villagers and members of various organisations participated in the funeral procession and paid tributes to the deceased. “My son went underground about 21 years ago, and now his dead body has returned,” said Gangaiah’s mother Amruthamma, who was inconsolable over losing her son. Gangaiah’s brother Mahender and member of various organisations alleged that the police had killed Gangaiah in a fake encounter.

The police also deployed personnel in the village and also kept a watch on whoever attended Gangaiah’s last rites. Gangaiah’s brother Sande Rajaiah alias Naresh was also killed in a shootout involving the police in 1996. One of the police officers recalled that Gangaiah had played a key role for the Maoists by providing them treatment and medicines whenever they needed it.

