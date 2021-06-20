Telangana plans projects across river Krishna

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset with the attitude of the Andhra Pradesh and the Central governments, the Telangana Cabinet on Saturday decided to proceed aggressively to utilise its share of water in the Krishna river by constructing a slew of projects. Protesting the illegal construction of a canal by the Andhra Pradesh government to divert 5 tmcft Tungabhadra water from Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS), the State Cabinet also lashed out at the “passive and indifferent” attitude of the Centre.

To utilise its just share in the Krishna, the Cabinet decided to take up new projects including construction of a “flood flow canal” and increasing the storage capacity of Kalwakurthy reservoir to 20 tmcft.The Cabinet decided that it would “go to any extent” to protect the interests of the State. It also announced an action plan to protect its rights to Krishna river water to save Telangana farmers.

MPs to call on PM

TRS MPs will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and submit a memorandum with a request to stall the illegal projects being constructed by the AP government. The MPs will raise their voice against AP in the ensuing monsoon session of Parliament. The government will also highlight and explain to people how AP’s illegal projects are detrimental to the interests of Telangana.

Irrigation officials briefed the Cabinet that the State government has approached the National Green Tribunal against AP for constructing a canal on the right side of RDS. Cases have also been filed in the Supreme Court. The AP government was going ahead with construction of the canal to divert water from RDS, violating the directions of the NGT and the Centre, the officials said. Even 17 years after the constitution of the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, Telangana had not gotten its rightful share in Krishna waters, the Cabinet voiced.

TS cordial, AP took advantage

As suggested by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Telangana withdrew its case filed under Section 3 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956 (ISRWDA) and informed the same to the Central government. This step was taken with the hope that the Centre would resolve the Krishna water disputes between AP and Telangana in a cordial manner. Despite this, the Centre continued its passive attitude, which would cause losses to the State, TS Ministers said. The Cabinet also decided to utilise the hydel power generation stations, having an installed capacity of 2,375 MW, during monsoon season, so as to save power for lift irrigation schemes.

Key decisions

Owing to Andhra Pradesh’s illegal projects, injustice would be rendered to Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Khammam, Warangal, Ranagareddy districts and also Hyderabad, which depend on Krishna river for drinking water needs. To utilise its just share in Krishna waters, the Telangana Cabinet took the following decisions.

1) Barrage to be constructed between Jogulamba-Gadwal and Wanaparthy districts under the limits of Gummadam, Gondimall, Velatur and Pedda Marur village, across Krishna river near Alampur. The capacity of the barrage will be 60-70 tmcft.

2) Water stored in the barrage will be diverted through pipeline to Edula reservoir, which is coming up as part of Palamuru-Rangareddy LIS. The barrage is proposed to meet the requirements of the ayacut under Palamuru and Kalwakurthy.

3) Pulichintala Left canal will be constructed to provide irrigation to 2 lakh acres in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts.

4) A lift irrigation scheme will be constructed at Sunkesula reservoir to provide irrigation to 1 lakh acres in Nadigadda area.