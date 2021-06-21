STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 1,006 new cases, 11 deaths in Telangana

As on Sunday, the State’s recovery was 96.52 per cent as per the media bulletin released by the government.

Published: 21st June 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

People wait in line to get vaccinated at a multi-purpose function hall at Champapet in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 1,006 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday after conducting 87,854 tests. The State’s active case load now stands at 17,765 cases. On the same day 11 patients died of Covid-19 and 1,798 patients recovered from the virus. The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the State till now stands at 6,13,202, of which 5,91,870 have recovered and 3,567 died. 

On Saturday, 1,84,222 persons got vaccinated across the State with first dose of vaccine, including 1,46,381 in the 18-44 years age category while and 10,308 individuals received the second dose. As on Saturday, 75,08,743 persons were vaccinated with the first dose and 15,58,132 with the second dose of vaccine.

