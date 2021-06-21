Ahead of KCR's visit to Warangal, normal life disrupted as cops impose strict restrictions

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Ahead of the visit of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to Warangal on Monday, the normal lives of people in the city was disrupted as police restricted traffic flow on various main roads and closed down shops in areas surrounding the Integrated Collectorate Complex of Warangal Urban district, which is to be inaugurated by the CM.

The situation was similar in areas surrounding the Warangal central prison where the CM will lay the foundation for the new superspecialty hospital.

Many small-time traders in Warangal usually come from nearby villages to the city. But roadside fruit and vegetable vendors, milkmen, daily wage labourers etc were not allowed to enter the city.

They were stuck on the roads for a long time due to closure of roads and diversions on their regular routes in the city that the police put in place from as early as 6 am on Monday.

All shops and establishments, along with roadside food stalls, were closed by the police in these areas. Those with medical emergencies and pedestrians also had to struggle.

Meanwhile, the Narsampet Assembly Constituency MLA from the ruling TRS, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, walked till the Integrated Collectorate Complex for a distance of around a kilometre as his vehicle was stopped and not allowed to proceed.