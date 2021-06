By Express News Service

ADILABAD: As the lockdown came to an end in Telangana, the Basara temple was thrown open to the devotees on Sunday. Many thronged the temple to offer prayers to Goddess Saraswati and to perform Akshara Abhayasam for their children.

Temple authorities made sure that devotees followed Covid appropriate behaviour such as social distance. Every year in the month of June, just before the academic year begins, parents take their children to Basara Saraswati seeking blessings for a better future.