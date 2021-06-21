Custodial death: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to lodge complaint with HRC

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that he would lodge a complaint with the State and Central SC & ST Commissions and the Human Rights Commission against the custodial death of a 44-year-old woman at Addagudur police station in Yadadri.

Ambadipudi Mariyamma was working as a domestic help in Addagudur. Her employer lodged a complaint with the police stating that Mariyamma stole Rs 2 lakh from their house. On Friday morning, she was brought to the police station for questioning. According to the police, she collapsed on the verandah and was declared brought dead to the hospital.

The CLP leader visited Mariyamma’s native village of Komatlagudem in Khammam on Sunday and interacted with her family members. Speaking to the media, he alleged that the police harassed and killed Mariyamma after forcing her to admit to the theft. He demanded that the government take action against the culprits and ensure incidents like that do not happen again.