CJI thanks Telugus for love, hospitality

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Sunday said he saw his late parents in the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as they showered love and affection on him during his one-week stay in the two Telugu States. In a statement here, the CJI likened Telugu people to his parents, while paying respects to them on the occasion of Father’s day. “During my stay, wherever I went to in the two States, several people from various walks of life met me and gave me their best wishes, despite the pandemic,” he said.

The CJI said: “Parents would love to see their children reach pinnacles of their career. Though I reached the acme in my profession, my parents are no more. But I saw them in the people of the Telugu States, who showered their blessings on me. From the Chief Minister to the ordinary citizens of the two States, they were extremely nice to me,” He specifically thanked Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Justice Hima Kohli and the staff of Raj Bhavan, who were not only helpful to him, but also made his stay very pleasant and comfortable in Hyderabad.