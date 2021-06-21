STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid effect: Lack of funds delays work on 1 lakh 2BHKs

Only 2,500 units in 12 colonies have been handed over to dignity housing project beneficiaries; 950 units at six locations are ready 

Published: 21st June 2021 09:06 AM

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Photo | EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The plans of State government to handover one lakh two-bedroom houses to the poor in Greater Hyderabad limits by  December 2020 is in limbo from the past six months due to the delay in release of funds and Covid-19.

In the meanwhile, the beneficiaries who belong to the weaker sections of the city are awaiting with bated breath to get their dignity housing units. Till date, out of the target of one lakh houses, 2,500 units in 12 colonies have been handed over to the beneficiaries. Another 950 units at six locations are ready for hand over to the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile,  Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has revised the targets and proposed to complete 76,000 houses by October end in 70 locations, over 17,000 houses in 17 locations by December 2021 and over 2,000 units in seven locations by March 2022.  Over Rs 3,500 crore is required for completion of the 2 BHK dignity housing project. Each unit is spread over 560 square feet and is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 7.90 lakh.

Sources told Express that the project got delayed as workers were not available due to the pandemic as well as due to the non release of funds in a time-bound manner. The target for completion is subject to release of funds not less than Rs 300 crore per month to GHMC by the Housing Department at regular intervals and off-site infrastructure works by other departments.

Scheme linked with PMAY-HFA 
The 2BHK housing scheme is dovetailed with PMAY-HFA(Urban) under Affordable Housing in Partnership. A subsidy of Rs 1.50 lakh per unit is given. Out of the 2,500 houses completed, around 1,750 houses were handed over to beneficiaries at Singam Cheruvu tanda, Syed Sab Ka Bada, KidKi Bood Alisa, Chittaramma Basthi, Yerukala Nacharamma Basthi, Jiyaguda and other places

