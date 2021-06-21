Dhriti Livespaces, Express organise Yoga session

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day ahead of the International Yoga Day, Dhriti Livespaces, in collaboration with The New Indian Express, organised an introductory session on the basics of Isha Yoga at Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district, on Sunday.

In the calm and pleasant morning weather, the outdoor yoga class was conducted by Francesco Marelli and Deepa who is a certified Hatha Yoga teacher from Isha Yoga Centre. The hour-and-a-half introductory yoga class was one of the starting sessions that will soon be followed with more such sessions.

During the session, the Yoga conductor talked about the benefits of introducing Yoga in one’s lifestyle. The event took place at Nirvana Courtyard Homes in Zaheerabad.