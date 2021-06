T Harish Rao escapes unhurt as convoy meets with minor mishap at Siddipet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao escaped unhurt in a road mishap near Bandharam Dargah in Kondapaka mandal of Siddipet district on Sunday. The Minister was travelling back from Kamareddy district after attending an event with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao when the incident occurred. According to sources, a wild boar jumped in front of the Minister’s convoy, causing the driver to brake suddenly. Two persons in the Minister’s vehicle received mild injuries.