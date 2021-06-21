Huzurabad voters are wise, won’t be fooled by TRS tricks, says Eatala

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP leader and former Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that it was not Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s money that was driving welfare schemes in the State, but the blood and sweat of the people of Telangana. He convened a meeting of BJP leaders at a private function hall in Huzurabad Assembly constituency on Sunday.

Addressing his party workers, Rajender said that the people of Huzurabad would not fall for TRS’ false promises or money. “The pink party has plunged into corruption,” he said. “In the 2018 Assembly elections, TRS leaders tried to defeat me by distributing money to voters in favour of the rival candidate. Tricks like these won’t work with the people of Huzurabad. They will teach a befitting lesson to the pink party in the upcoming byelection,” he warned.

“To prevent such corrupt practices of the TRS, I have already notified the complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) of the matter. Huzurabad voters are wise and they will bring an end to KCR’s dictatorship,” Rajender said. Stating that he did not quit the TRS, but was sent out, Rajender said, “I was stripped of my portfolio even though I became an MLA with a good majority.”