Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar locating site for new night bazaar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Authorities of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) are identifying a place to set up night bazaar and vending zones. The move comes following the directions of Collector K Shashanka. “Initially, food courts will be set up, later entertainment zones and shopping corners will be set up at the chosen location,” said MCK Commissioner Vallur Kranthi.

The night bazaar will be set up under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode and will be taken up under Smart City Project. It may be recalled, several roadside eateries on push carts, which used to operate till 2 am in front of the Karimnagar bus station had to shut shop due to the pandemic.