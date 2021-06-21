Quarries give Warangal villagers the jitters

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: The residents and farmers of Unikicherla, Peddapendyal and Rampur villages under Dharmasagar mandal in Warangal (Urban) district are living in dread as the nearby stone quarries have been posing a grave danger to their lives and properties for quite some time now. According to local residents, splinters from these quarries have many times damaged crops in various agricultural fields in these villages.

Farmers allege that the powerful blasts to break rocks make thunderous sounds harmful to human ears and also a load of dust, which too damages the crop. Pointing out that the stone crusher units are working illegally, the locals said that they have been running from pillar to post demanding that the authorities concerned shut down the quarry or relocate it to some isolated area.

Apart from affecting the health of the local residents, these quarries have also been causing damage to natural resources, apart from polluting the environment. The residents went one step further and alleged that the quarries and stone crusher units were operating in their villages illegally with the knowledge of the officials of Revenue and District Mines and Geology Departments.

Speaking to Express, D Pavan Kumar, a resident of Dharmasagar mandal, alleged: “The revenue authorities are turning a blind eye to the matter. Villages in Dharmasagar mandal have turned into a hub of quarries and stone crusher units. These quarries use powerful explosives to carry out blasting and then shift the rocks to stone crusher units. They use big machines for cutting the rocks into small pieces, causing dust pollution in our villages. Those living close to the quarries are forced to keep their doors shut always. Many of them have been suffering various health issues.”

When Express contacted Warangal (Urban) Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, he admitted that the district administration has already received complaints to this regard. “We have issued orders to the Revenue and Mines Departments to carry out an inquiry into the functioning of quarries and stone crusher units and to check if all the operational units have necessary permissions from the departments concerned,” he said and added that stern action will be taken against those quarries operating without permissions.