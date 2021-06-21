STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Quarries give Warangal villagers the jitters

Dharmasagar residents allege the crusher units, quarries in their area are operating illegally

Published: 21st June 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

A stone quarry in Dharmasagar mandal throws up a huge amount of dust, posing a grave danger to the lives of people

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: The residents and farmers of Unikicherla, Peddapendyal and Rampur villages under Dharmasagar mandal in Warangal (Urban) district are living in dread as the nearby stone quarries have been posing a grave danger to their lives and properties for quite some time now. According to local residents, splinters from these quarries have many times damaged crops in various agricultural fields in these villages.

Farmers allege that the powerful blasts to break rocks make thunderous sounds harmful to human ears and also a load of dust, which too damages the crop. Pointing out that the stone crusher units are working illegally, the locals said that they have been running from pillar to post demanding that the authorities concerned shut down the quarry or relocate it to some isolated area.

Apart from affecting the health of the local residents, these quarries have also been causing damage to natural resources, apart from polluting the environment.  The residents went one step further and alleged that the quarries and stone crusher units were operating in their villages illegally with the knowledge of the officials of Revenue and District Mines and Geology Departments.

Speaking to Express, D Pavan Kumar, a resident of Dharmasagar mandal, alleged: “The revenue authorities are turning a blind eye to the matter. Villages in Dharmasagar mandal have turned into a hub of quarries and stone crusher units. These quarries use powerful explosives to carry out blasting and then shift the rocks to stone crusher units. They use big machines for cutting the rocks into small pieces, causing dust pollution in our villages. Those living close to the quarries are forced to keep their doors shut always. Many of them have been suffering various health issues.”

When Express contacted Warangal (Urban) Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, he admitted that the district administration has already received complaints to this regard. “We have issued orders to the Revenue and Mines Departments to carry out an inquiry into the functioning of quarries and stone crusher units and to check if all the operational units have necessary permissions from the departments concerned,” he said and added that stern action will be taken against those quarries operating without permissions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stone quarries quarries
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp