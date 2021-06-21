Shabbir asks govt to draw up revised Budget for current fiscal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress party on Sunday demanded that the State formulate a revised Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the light of changing circumstances. In a statement, former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir said that the first quarter of the current financial year was about to end and the State exchequer was almost empty.

“The State government is primarily dependent on borrowings and sale of land to meet its immediate monetary needs like payment of salaries, pension, subsidies and other expenditure,” he said.

“Immediately after the Budget was presented, the Congress party had pointed out that it was unrealistic,” he added.