Adilabad tribals struggle to get treatment

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: At a time when tribals are struggling to get proper medical attention, the shortage of doctors at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Agency areas and the Utnoor Area Hospital has started taking a toll on their lives. While these hospitals are already reeling under shortage of medical practitioners, the few available are now being sent to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and other hospitals on deputation, leaving the tribals in dire straits.

When TNIE spoke to a few sources, they said that most PHCs in Agency areas are equipped to provide only first-aid, after which the patients will be sent to other hospitals like RIMS for quality treatment.Meanwhile, a few opposition ZPTCs also raised the issue during the Zilla Parishad general body meeting, held under the chairpersonship of Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik, on Saturday. They pointed out that the PHCs in Agency areas and the Utnoor Area Hospital were ill-equipped.

Though the number of beds at the Utnoor Area Hospital was recently doubled to 100, from the previous 50, the medical staffers and authorities have not been able to provide the patients quality treatment due to persisting situation.Several tribals and citizens have now come forward demanding that the government immediately call back those doctors sent to various hospitals on deputation.