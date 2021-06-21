Telangana procured more paddy than Punjab this year: KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that except Telangana, no other State had provided schemes like Rythu Bandhu or Rythu Beema for the agriculture sector, and no one could dare to halt these schemes. He was speaking at Siddipet after inaugurating an integrated collectorate complex and other offices in the district on Sunday. Rao said Telangana had planned one Rythu Vedika for every 5,000 acres and currently had 2,600 of them, while each gram panchayat had a tractor, unlike in any other State.

He said the Telangana government had procured 3 crore tonnes of paddy this year, which was higher than what Punjab had procured (2.2 crore tonnes) and that the State supplied as much as 91 lakh tonnes of rice to the Food Corporation of India. He said the warehouse storage capacity available in the State for agricultural produce had increased from 4 lakh tonnes to 25 lakh tonnes since the formation of the State. However, he pointed out that there was a need for more rice mills in Telangana and called for interested persons to set them up.

As the Telangana government lifted all lockdown restrictions on Saturday, Rao said people should not worry as the State was well-equipped with 56,000 doctors to handle Covid-19. He emphasised that party cadre and public representatives must ensure that the CM Dalit Empowerment Scheme was being implemented properly. Rao’s speech was also peppered with indirect digs on opposition parties and political leaders.

He said while some politicians might point out that he himself does not believe in God, he said most of the irrigation schemes were named after Gods, like the Mallanasagar and Ranganayakasagar.Ahead of the inaugural events at Siddipet, some leaders from opposition parties were put under house arrest as they were planning a protest.

Oppn leaders kept under house arrest in Siddipet

Ahead of the inaugural events at Siddipet on Sunday where CM K Chandrasekhar Rao was present, some leaders from the Opposition parties were put under house arrest by the police as they were planning a protest over a recent incident in which a 70-year-old oustee of Mallanasagar project died by suicide