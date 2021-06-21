TSRTC inter-state bus services to resume today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the lockdown fully lifted in Telangana, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced that it would resume inter-State bus services to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra from Monday, while strictly adhering to Covid-19 restrictions in the neighbouring States. In view of the partial lockdown in these States, the TSRTC will run buses during their respective relaxation hours, said officials. The buses destined to cities and towns in Andhra Pradesh will ply between 6 am and 6 pm, while buses towards Karnataka will run between 5 am and 7 pm in some districts.

Services will not be operational during the weekend curfew, which is from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday. The TSRTC operates 179 buses from Hyderabad towards Andhra Pradesh, including Garuda, Super Luxury and Express services. It may be mentioned here that on May 5, the TSRTC cancelled bus services towards the State in the wake of the lockdown.