STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Youth accused of raping minor girl sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years in Telangana

During the trial, the court examined the victim’s statement, statements of other witnesses in the case and scientific evidence produced by the prosecution and delivered the judgement

Published: 21st June 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on Naresh (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old youth Ramavath Naresh, accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl under the guise of marrying her at Yacharam of Rachakonda commissionerate in 2017, has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on Naresh. The victim’s statement and the scientific evidence stood against him during the trial in the court, which found him guilty of the offence and awarded him punishment on Monday.

Naresh from Nalgonda district developed a friendship with the victim, who was then 17. Later he proposed to her and promised to marry her. In 2017, he took the girl along with him. He confined her in a hut for a few days, where he had intercourse with her several times. He later dropped her in her place and fled. Meanwhile, police registered a kidnap case and later added rape and POCSO act charges to it and arrested him.

He was sent to judicial remand and a charge sheet was filed in the court in December 2017. The IX Additional District Court at LB Nagar conducted the trial. During the trial, the court examined the victim’s statement, statements of other witnesses in the case and scientific evidence produced by the prosecution and delivered the judgement. Naresh, who was out on bail, was taken into custody after the judgement was pronounced and is being shifted to prison.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Rachakonda POCSO
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp