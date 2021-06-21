Youth accused of raping minor girl sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old youth Ramavath Naresh, accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl under the guise of marrying her at Yacharam of Rachakonda commissionerate in 2017, has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on Naresh. The victim’s statement and the scientific evidence stood against him during the trial in the court, which found him guilty of the offence and awarded him punishment on Monday.

Naresh from Nalgonda district developed a friendship with the victim, who was then 17. Later he proposed to her and promised to marry her. In 2017, he took the girl along with him. He confined her in a hut for a few days, where he had intercourse with her several times. He later dropped her in her place and fled. Meanwhile, police registered a kidnap case and later added rape and POCSO act charges to it and arrested him.

He was sent to judicial remand and a charge sheet was filed in the court in December 2017. The IX Additional District Court at LB Nagar conducted the trial. During the trial, the court examined the victim’s statement, statements of other witnesses in the case and scientific evidence produced by the prosecution and delivered the judgement. Naresh, who was out on bail, was taken into custody after the judgement was pronounced and is being shifted to prison.