1,197 new Covid-19 cases and 9 deaths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 1,197 cases of Covid-19 on Monday. The State’s total Covid-19 tally now stands at 6.14 lakh. On the same day, 1,707 individuals reported recoveries, taking the tally of active cases to 17,246. The State detected these cases by conducting 1.19 lakh tests. While GHMC limits recorded 137 cases, Nalgonda district saw 84 cases and Kothagudem 71. A substantial drop in the daily toll was observed with only nine deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 3,576